Man arrested over spouse murder in Faisalabad `

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : Sahianwala police claimed to arrested three persons including a man on the charge of his spouse killing.

Police said Monday that two days back some passersby spotted a human corpse floating on surface of water in a Rajbah near Sikandar Pur Express Way and informed the area police.The team recovered the body and shifted it to THQ chak Jhumra for autopsy.According to the report,a woman identified as Huma Liaqat,wife of Umar Farooq,resident of chak No.126-RB Paharang was strangulated to death before throwing her into the canal water.

During initial investigation it was revealed that Huma was working as nurse in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad and she left the house of her spouse over some domestic dispute and settled in the house of her parents.

Later, her husband brought her back where after two days,he along with two accomplice strangulated her to death and her body was thrown into the canal.

When police contacted her spouse, he was missing from his house while his cell phone was also switched off.

Police registered a case against three persons and started raids for arrest of the accused.