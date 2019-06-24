UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Arrested Over Spouse Murder In Faisalabad `

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 02:15 PM

Man arrested over spouse murder in Faisalabad `

Sahianwala police claimed to arrested three persons including a man on the charge of his spouse killing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : Sahianwala police claimed to arrested three persons including a man on the charge of his spouse killing.

Police said Monday that two days back some passersby spotted a human corpse floating on surface of water in a Rajbah near Sikandar Pur Express Way and informed the area police.The team recovered the body and shifted it to THQ chak Jhumra for autopsy.According to the report,a woman identified as Huma Liaqat,wife of Umar Farooq,resident of chak No.126-RB Paharang was strangulated to death before throwing her into the canal water.

During initial investigation it was revealed that Huma was working as nurse in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad and she left the house of her spouse over some domestic dispute and settled in the house of her parents.

Later, her husband brought her back where after two days,he along with two accomplice strangulated her to death and her body was thrown into the canal.

When police contacted her spouse, he was missing from his house while his cell phone was also switched off.

Police registered a case against three persons and started raids for arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Water Wife Man Women From

Recent Stories

Rice cultivation should be completed by July 31 in ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Experts' Visit to Lugar Lab in Georgia Sti ..

3 minutes ago

463 litres Liquor seized,14 drug traffickers arres ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh police department personnel to be regularise ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese Film Festival to bring visual feast for lo ..

7 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.