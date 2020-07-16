UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Arrested Over Water Theft

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:58 PM

Man arrested over water theft

The irrigation department have arrested a person over water theft and also recovered material during a raid launched here on Thursday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The irrigation department have arrested a person over water theft and also recovered material during a raid launched here on Thursday.

Executive Engineer Rajan Canal Division Hassan Murtajiz alongwith his team conducted raid at Barera Dastia area and arrested Kazim Abbas for stealing water from canal.

The officer got registered FIR against the outlaw at Fazalpur police station under section 70 and 73-A of Canal and Drainage Act.

The team have also recovered material used in water theft during the raids.

Speaking on the occasion, Hassan Murtajiz said that strict action was being taken against outlaws involved in water theft. He said that raids would continue on daily basis without any discrimination in order to ensure equal distribution of water.

Related Topics

Water Police Station FIR From

Recent Stories

Twelve Minors Among Those Detained at Unauthorized ..

3 minutes ago

Creating society based on equality top priority of ..

3 minutes ago

After Successful Implementation in Lahore, Online ..

17 minutes ago

Bakarmandi app launched in Punjab for Online buyin ..

19 minutes ago

Tribute paid to doctors, nurses, paramedic for fro ..

3 minutes ago

UK Parliament's Intelligence Committee Says to Rel ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.