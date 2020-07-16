Man arrested over water theft

The irrigation department have arrested a person over water theft and also recovered material during a raid launched here on Thursday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The irrigation department have arrested a person over water theft and also recovered material during a raid launched here on Thursday.

Executive Engineer Rajan Canal Division Hassan Murtajiz alongwith his team conducted raid at Barera Dastia area and arrested Kazim Abbas for stealing water from canal.

The officer got registered FIR against the outlaw at Fazalpur police station under section 70 and 73-A of Canal and Drainage Act.

The team have also recovered material used in water theft during the raids.

Speaking on the occasion, Hassan Murtajiz said that strict action was being taken against outlaws involved in water theft. He said that raids would continue on daily basis without any discrimination in order to ensure equal distribution of water.