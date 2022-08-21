UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested Under Kite Flying Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2022 | 04:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The police have taken a man into custody and recovered 49 kites and other material used for kite flying from an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Hasilpur.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Hasilpur police received information about sale of kites in an area while their sales was prohibited.

A police team reached the scene and arrested the suspect identified as Mubashar Ali and recovered 49 kites and material used for kite flying.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Kite Flying Act.

Further probe was underway.

