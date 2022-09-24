Man arrested under parents' protection law

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was booked and send behind the bars under the Parents Protection Ordinance 2021 for beating and misbehaving with his elderly widow mother.

"My son was misbehaving with me and on Saturday he beat me black and blue," the victim told the police who arrested the son.

Under the ordinance, evicting parents will be a punishable offense. Those found guilty may face a prison term up to one year or fine, or both. The Taxila police station house officer Mirza Qammar Javaid told newsmen that upon the complaint of the woman, police had arrested the nominated accused identified as Nadeem under the Protection of Parents Ordinance, 2021.