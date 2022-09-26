UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested Under Parents' Protection Law

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 07:36 PM

A man on Monday was booked and sent behind bars, under the Parents Protection Ordinance 2021, for beating and misbehaving with his elderly parents

The accused's mother told the police, "My son was misbehaving with me and his father today.

He trashed, abused and misbehaved with us when we refused to pay him money which he was demanding."Under the ordinance, evicting parents is a punishable offense, with those found guilty may face a prison term up to one year or fine, or both.

The Taxila police station house officer Mirza Qammar Javaid told newsmen that upon the complaint of the woman, police had arrested the nominated accused identified as Zeeshan under the Protection of Parents Ordinance, 2021.

