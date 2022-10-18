UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested Under Parents' Protection Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Man arrested under parents' protection law

A man was booked and arrested under the Parents Protection Ordinance 2021 for beating, snatching pension and throwing her out of the house in the limits of Wah Cantt police station on Tuesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A man was booked and arrested under the Parents Protection Ordinance 2021 for beating, snatching pension and throwing her out of the house in the limits of Wah Cantt police station on Tuesday.

The 92-year-old woman, a resident of Bhabra area, has reported to Wah Cantt police that her son Asad Abbas Shah had allegedly beaten her snatching pension and throwing her out of the house. Sub Divisional Police Officer Malik Muhammad Arif told newsmen that after an inquiry, Police registered a case against accused Asad Abbas Shah under the Protection of Parents Ordinance, 2021, based on his mother's statement and sent him behind the bars after he found guilty.

