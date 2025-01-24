Man Arrested Under Parents’ Protection Law
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A man was arrested under the Parents Protection Ordinance 2021 in the Fatehjang town of Attock on Friday for misbehaving with his mother and threatened to kill her by showing her knife.
In a complaint to police, the victim said: “My son Shoaib Shahzad misbehaved with me and beat me black and blue.
” The senior citizen- a resident of mohalla Sadiqabad in her application stated that on Friday her son came to her house and beat her black and blue besides threatening to kill her with a knife.
Police registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Parents Ordinance, 2021 and sent him behind bars. “Those found guilty may face a prison term up to one year or fine, or both”, said Sub Divisional Police Officer Ghulam Asghar told journalists that upon the complaint of the victim police arrested the suspect.
