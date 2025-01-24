Open Menu

Man Arrested Under Parents’ Protection Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Man arrested under parents’ protection law

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A man was arrested under the Parents Protection Ordinance 2021 in the Fatehjang town of Attock on Friday for misbehaving with his mother and threatened to kill her by showing her knife.

In a complaint to police, the victim said: “My son Shoaib Shahzad misbehaved with me and beat me black and blue.

” The senior citizen- a resident of mohalla Sadiqabad in her application stated that on Friday her son came to her house and beat her black and blue besides threatening to kill her with a knife.

Police registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Parents Ordinance, 2021 and sent him behind bars. “Those found guilty may face a prison term up to one year or fine, or both”, said Sub Divisional Police Officer Ghulam Asghar told journalists that upon the complaint of the victim police arrested the suspect.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties

2 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of ..

Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong ..

2 minutes ago
 SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees

SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees

32 minutes ago
 UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate ..

Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..

1 hour ago
 PM establishes special task force to curb groups i ..

PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking

1 hour ago
Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiq ..

Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal

1 hour ago
 Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged pol ..

Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment

1 hour ago
 ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping ..

ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..

2 hours ago
 Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after go ..

Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus

2 hours ago
 ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

2 hours ago
 Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pict ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan