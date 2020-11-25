Man arrested: violation of copyright

A team of Federal Investigation Agency Bahawalpur arrested a person on the charge of violation of copyright. According to FIA spokesman,on the complaint of Oxford Publication regarding 'copyright infringement', the FIA team conducted a raid in Yazman Adda tailwala area at the shop of Sajid book depot from where 'pirated' books of Oxford publication were recovere

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) -:A team of Federal Investigation Agency Bahawalpur arrested a person on the charge of violation of copyright. According to FIA spokesman,on the complaint of Oxford Publication regarding 'copyright infringement', the FIA team conducted a raid in Yazman Adda tailwala area at the shop of Sajid book depot from where 'pirated' books of Oxford publication were recovered.

The team arrested accused Muhammad Sajjad s/o Manzoor Ahmed. FIR was registered against the accused under copyright law.