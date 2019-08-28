Man arrested who cut off nose, ears after killing his cousin in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The main accused of a murder case who killed his cousin brutally has been arrested here on Wednesday.

According to detail, a man named Aurangzeb was shot dead by his cousin Qamar Iqbal, etc, in Pohfandi area of Kotli Satyan.

The accused suspected that the victim used to defame the girls of his family, police said that the traumatic and the most deplorable aspect of this case was that the accused Qamar Iqbal had not only mutilated Aurangzeb's body with knives but had also cut off the nose and ears of the dead body alongside distorting the face as well.

Police has arrested the main accused of the case Qamar Iqbal the day before, whereas, the other accused of the case namely Irfan Naveed, Naveed Iqbal, Gul Taj Bibi, and Rashida Bibi had already been arrested.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana has congratulated and lauded SP Saddar on the arrest of the cold-blooded and the accused should be punished severely, according to the law which should be a lesson for the society.