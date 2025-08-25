Man Arrested With 1-kg Heroin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The police arrested a drug peddler and seized 1.1-kg heroin here on Monday.
According to the official sources, D-Type colony police, in a raid, arrested drug
dealer, Adnan Ali, and recovered 1.1-kg heroin.
A case has been registered against the accused.
