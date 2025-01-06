Man Arrested With 1.05kg Heroin
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Gulberg police arrested a drug trafficker on a charge of supplying drugs to educational institutions and recovered 1.05 kilogram heroin from his possession.
A police spokesman said here on Monday that the police, on a tip-off, arrested Muhammad Shafique red handed while supplying narcotics to educational institutions.
The police recovered 1.05 kg heroin from his possession while further investigation is under progress, he added.
