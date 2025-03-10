Open Menu

Man Arrested With 10kg Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Man arrested with 10kg drugs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) CIA police arrested a notorious drug trafficker and recovered more than 10 kilogram charas from his possession.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that Incharge CIA Lyallpur Division Sub Inspector (SI) Siddique Cheema, on a tip-off, raided and nabbed Mubassar Khan.

The police recovered 10.08 kg charas from his possession which he reportedly had brought to Faisalabad.

The police locked the accused behind bars at Nishatabad police station while an investigation for nabbing his facilitators and accomplices is under progress, he added.

Recent Stories

Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare ..

Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare destination: Al Olama

6 minutes ago
 Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new ..

Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader

12 minutes ago
 Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive ..

Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation

51 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initi ..

UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka

51 minutes ago
 SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulat ..

SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation

1 hour ago
 Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 ..

Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum

2 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE Unive ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University

2 hours ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..

2 hours ago
 Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ ..

Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..

2 hours ago
 India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilli ..

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

2 hours ago
 India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effo ..

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan