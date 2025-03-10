Man arrested with 10kg drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) CIA police arrested a notorious drug trafficker and recovered more than 10 kilogram charas from his possession.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that Incharge CIA Lyallpur Division Sub Inspector (SI) Siddique Cheema, on a tip-off, raided and nabbed Mubassar Khan.

The police recovered 10.08 kg charas from his possession which he reportedly had brought to Faisalabad.

The police locked the accused behind bars at Nishatabad police station while an investigation for nabbing his facilitators and accomplices is under progress, he added.