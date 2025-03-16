Man arrested with 1.2kg heroin

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Police arrested a drug dealer and recovered 1.2 kg heroin from his possession.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO of Daira Din Panah Police Station conducted an operation against drug traffickers. During the raid, a suspect was apprehended, and a case was registered against him. The identity of the outlaw will be revealed later.