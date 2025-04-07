Open Menu

Man Arrested With 1.5kg Hash

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 02:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Kot Addu Sadar police on Monday arrested a drug trafficker in a raid and recovered over 1.5 kilograms of hashish from his possession.

The accused was identified as Shahzad Bala.A case was registered under relevant sections of PPC and further investigation was ongoing, said police.

APP/amj/ifi

