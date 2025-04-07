Man arrested with 1.5kg hash

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Kot Addu Sadar police on Monday arrested a drug trafficker in a raid and recovered over 1.5 kilograms of hashish from his possession.

The accused was identified as Shahzad Bala.A case was registered under relevant sections of PPC and further investigation was ongoing, said police.

