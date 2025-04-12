Man arrested with 1kg drugs being supplied to educational institutions

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Thikriwala police, on orders of City Police Officer Sahibzada Bilal Umar, arrested a trafficker involved in supplying narcotics to educational institutions.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that they, on a tip-off, raided and nabbed Rashid red handed when he was trying to supply drugs to educational institutions.

The police recovered 1.02 kilograms crystal meth (ice) from his possession while an investigation is under progress, he added.