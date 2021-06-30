Man Arrested With 7 Kg Chars In Killa Abdullah District
Levies force foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and arrested a man along 7 kg chars near Qamar Bridge area of Killa Abdullah district on Wednesday
According to Levies sources, acting on a tip off, Levies force checked a suspected motorcycle at Check Post and recovered 7 kg chars from it and apprehended an alleged smuggler.
Further investigation was underway.