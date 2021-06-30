UrduPoint.com
Man Arrested With 7 Kg Chars In Killa Abdullah District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:04 PM

Man arrested with 7 kg chars in Killa Abdullah district

Levies force foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and arrested a man along 7 kg chars near Qamar Bridge area of Killa Abdullah district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Levies force foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and arrested a man along 7 kg chars near Qamar Bridge area of Killa Abdullah district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, acting on a tip off, Levies force checked a suspected motorcycle at Check Post and recovered 7 kg chars from it and apprehended an alleged smuggler.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

