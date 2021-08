Man arrested with drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The VanikeTarar police have arrested a drug-peddler Muqadar Hussain from near Kot Ishaq and seized 1,240-gram charas from him.

Meanwhile, the city police arrested five gamblers, identified as Akram, Aslam, Qaisar, Mansha and Umar Razzaq and seized stake money and a packet of cards.

A case was registered against the accused accordingly.