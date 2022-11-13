Man arrested with fake currency notes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a fraudster and recovered fake Currency amounting to Rs 46,000 from his possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, informed the police spokesman.

During the course of action, Kalar Syedan police held the accused identified as Arslan and recovered fake currency from his custody.

Police have registered a case against the accused and further investigation was in progress. The accused is being interrogated and other accomplices of the accused will also be arrested soon.

SP Saddar said that such anti-social elements would be punished by challan with solid evidence. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have urged citizens to be aware of such counterfeiters.