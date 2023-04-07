Close
Man Arrested With Fake Fertilizers Worth Rs 3.6m

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :A team from the agriculture department Multan on Friday arrested a man and seized allegedly fake fertilizers worth Rs 3.6 million during a raid at his factory.

Assistant fertilizer controller Allah Rakha Sindhu, accompanying a team escorted by police, raided a fertilizers factory at China Chowk near the industrial estate area and took hundreds of alleged fake fertilizers bags worth Rs 3.6 million besides empty printed bags and other materials in possession.

The accused were found preparing NP and BoP fertilizers without license and record and used to sell these in different areas, an agriculture department spokesman said.

Material worth Rs 100,000 was handed over to police as case property for legal action while the remaining raw material was destroyed after sending its samples to the laboratory for analysis.

A man identified as Nasir who was the investment partner in the factory was arrested on the spot. The officials have filed an application with Muzaffarabad police for registration of a case under the Punjab fertilizers control order against factory owner Akbar Khan, and partners Abid Ali and Nasir Hussain.

