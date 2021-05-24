Man arrested with illegal weapon

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested an accused and recovered illegal weapon from his possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested an accused and recovered illegal weapon from his possession.

According to police, SHO Phalora police station, during a crackdown against criminals, arrested Armughan and recovered a pistol and several bullets for his possession.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.