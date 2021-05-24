Man Arrested With Illegal Weapon
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 08:59 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested an accused and recovered illegal weapon from his possession.
According to police, SHO Phalora police station, during a crackdown against criminals, arrested Armughan and recovered a pistol and several bullets for his possession.
Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.