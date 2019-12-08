Man arrested with narcotics in Chaman

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Levies Force arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession at Christian Colony near Chaman area of Killa AbdUllah district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, following on a tip off, the Levies team led by Assistant Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti, conducted successful raid at a place and apprehended a drug pusher along with narcotics.

The accused is being interrogated.