Man Arrested With Over One Kg Drugs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Miani police arrested a man and recovered over one kilogram ice from his possession, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, Nayyer, was arrested in an operation carried out on the basis of a secret information yielding recovery of 1140 gram ice, a police spokesman said.
District Police Officer Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf commended the police action and acknowledged the services of SHO Miani Police station Meesam Raza Gondal and his teams.
The police registered a case and started investigations to track down the network of criminals dealing in narcotics.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ACE arrest man for depriving his grandson of property2 minutes ago
-
Bus conductor arrested for assaulting women2 minutes ago
-
Man arrested with over one kg drugs2 minutes ago
-
MoWR strives for water security with major infrastructure push during last year2 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for Pakistan Day12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on development projects12 minutes ago
-
Two bootleggers arrested12 minutes ago
-
Performance of price control magistrates evaluated12 minutes ago
-
Iconic literary figure Dr AB Ashraf laid to rest22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC visit hospital22 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur takes action against corrupt officers, ensures accountability32 minutes ago
-
ICT admin boosts security ahead of Eid; public urged to report suspicious activity32 minutes ago