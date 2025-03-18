Open Menu

Man Arrested With Over One Kg Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Man arrested with over one kg drugs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Miani police arrested a man and recovered over one kilogram ice from his possession, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Nayyer, was arrested in an operation carried out on the basis of a secret information yielding recovery of 1140 gram ice, a police spokesman said.

District Police Officer Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf commended the police action and acknowledged the services of SHO Miani Police station Meesam Raza Gondal and his teams.

The police registered a case and started investigations to track down the network of criminals dealing in narcotics.

