Man Arrested With Over One Kilogram ICE
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Shah Shams police arrested a narcotics trafficker and recovered over
one kilogram of ICE from his possession in Multan, police said
on Monday.
The accused, Iqbal, was arrested in an operation carried out on the basis of a secret
information yielding recovery of 1140 gram of ICE, the police spokesman said.
CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar commended police action against the drug pushers and acknowledged
the services of SP cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed, SHO Shah Shams Faizan Qayyum, ASI
Muhammad Asif and their teams.
The police registered a case and started investigations to track down the network
of criminals dealing in the narcotics.
