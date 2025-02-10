Man arrested with over one kilogram ICE

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Shah Shams police arrested a narcotics trafficker and recovered over

one kilogram of ICE from his possession in Multan, police said

on Monday.

The accused, Iqbal, was arrested in an operation carried out on the basis of a secret

information yielding recovery of 1140 gram of ICE, the police spokesman said.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar commended police action against the drug pushers and acknowledged

the services of SP cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed, SHO Shah Shams Faizan Qayyum, ASI

Muhammad Asif and their teams.

The police registered a case and started investigations to track down the network

of criminals dealing in the narcotics.