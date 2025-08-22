Open Menu

Man Arrested With Rs 1.6m Worth Of Fake Pesticides

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Man arrested with Rs 1.6m worth of fake pesticides

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A team of Agriculture Extension Department on Friday arrested a man and recovered fake pesticides, raw material and equipment from his possession during a raid in Shah Jamal area of district Muzaffargarh.

Agriculture spokesman said on Friday that the department was continuing operations against elements involved in preparation and sale of fake agricultural input materials as per orders of Punjab agriculture minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and provincial secretary agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

The raid was conducted on a tip off, yielding recovery of alleged fake fertilizers including 50 bags of SOP, 3 bags of DAP, 40 bags of raw material, 450 fake QR Code stickers, 150 empty bags, and a weighing machine, all valuing around Rs 1.

675 million.

Accused Muhammad Rasheed was arrested from the spot. mobile phone record of the accused was being scoured to check his links with the dealers and samples have been collected for analysis for further action against him.

A complaint has been lodged with Shah Jamal police station by Fertilizers Controller against the accused, the spokesman said.

Recent Stories

Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s ..

Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan

7 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited th ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Techn ..

51 minutes ago
 Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meet ..

Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Sa ..

51 minutes ago
 Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakista ..

Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..

1 hour ago
 German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

1 hour ago
 WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from incr ..

WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress

1 hour ago
Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing ce ..

Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE init ..

Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American t ..

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip

3 hours ago
 ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energ ..

ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate

3 hours ago
 Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises ina ..

Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..

3 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan