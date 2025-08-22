Man arrested with Rs 1.6m worth of fake pesticides

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A team of Agriculture Extension Department on Friday arrested a man and recovered fake pesticides, raw material and equipment from his possession during a raid in Shah Jamal area of district Muzaffargarh.

Agriculture spokesman said on Friday that the department was continuing operations against elements involved in preparation and sale of fake agricultural input materials as per orders of Punjab agriculture minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and provincial secretary agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

The raid was conducted on a tip off, yielding recovery of alleged fake fertilizers including 50 bags of SOP, 3 bags of DAP, 40 bags of raw material, 450 fake QR Code stickers, 150 empty bags, and a weighing machine, all valuing around Rs 1.

675 million.

Accused Muhammad Rasheed was arrested from the spot. mobile phone record of the accused was being scoured to check his links with the dealers and samples have been collected for analysis for further action against him.

A complaint has been lodged with Shah Jamal police station by Fertilizers Controller against the accused, the spokesman said.