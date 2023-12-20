Man Arrested With Spreading Fake Currency In Market
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 09:50 PM
The Kohat Police on Wednesday arrested a man spreading fake money in the market
According to a spokesman, police recovered fake money of 81,000 rupees from the accused Muzmal Kamal during an operation in the Chor Lucky neighborhood of Gumbat.
SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain and ASI Sulaiman along with the police squad acted on a tip-off to apprehend the suspect.
A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.
