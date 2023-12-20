Open Menu

Man Arrested With Spreading Fake Currency In Market

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 09:50 PM

The Kohat Police on Wednesday arrested a man spreading fake money in the market

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Kohat Police on Wednesday arrested a man spreading fake money in the market.

According to a spokesman, police recovered fake money of 81,000 rupees from the accused Muzmal Kamal during an operation in the Chor Lucky neighborhood of Gumbat.

SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain and ASI Sulaiman along with the police squad acted on a tip-off to apprehend the suspect.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

