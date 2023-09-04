Man assisted by wife loots in-laws' house

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :A man, with the assistance of his wife, committed a burglary worth hundreds of thousands of rupees at the house of his mother-in-law in Hayatabad area here.

SP Cantt Division, Waqas Rafiq said the thief and his wife have been arrested and all the stolen valuables have been recovered from them. The thief's wife and his mother-in-law belong to Afghanistan, he said.

SSP Cantt Division said a report was lodged by the wife of Usman about a burglary at her house, following which police started an investigation into the incident.

He said footage of the area CCTV cameras were collected and statements of the affected family members were also recorded.

Meanwhile, he said the police sorted out that the son-in-law of the affected woman and her daughter were involved in the theft. Police arrested the thief named Shoaib and his wife who later confessed to committing burglary. The accused Shoaib was shifted to Hayatabad police station for interrogation while the woman was shifted to the women's police station for investigation.

The SSP said the accused was jobless and he along with his wife planned to loot the house of his in-laws. A cash amount of Rs 1.2 million, 40000 Afghani Currency, 4200 American Dollars and gold ornaments were recovered from them. A case was registered against them at Hayatabad police station.