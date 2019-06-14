Man attacked with acid hospitalized in Khanewal

A young man was hospitalized due to severe burns after a man threw acid on him in Mianchannu tehsil, district Khanewal, police said on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :A young man was hospitalized due to severe burns after a man threw acid on him in Mianchannu tehsil, district Khanewal, police said on Friday.

Zeeshan,accompanied by friends was at a park when some unknown accused threw acid on him and escaped.

He was rushed to THQ hospital where doctors referred him to Burn Unit of Nishtar hospital Multan as 50 percent of his body had serious burns.

SHO city Mianchannu Malik Tayyab said the incident might be an outcome of enmity and added that legal action would be taken on report of heirs of injured Zeeshan.