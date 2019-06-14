UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Attacked With Acid Hospitalized In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 5 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:23 PM

Man attacked with acid hospitalized in Khanewal

A young man was hospitalized due to severe burns after a man threw acid on him in Mianchannu tehsil, district Khanewal, police said on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :A young man was hospitalized due to severe burns after a man threw acid on him in Mianchannu tehsil, district Khanewal, police said on Friday.

Zeeshan,accompanied by friends was at a park when some unknown accused threw acid on him and escaped.

He was rushed to THQ hospital where doctors referred him to Burn Unit of Nishtar hospital Multan as 50 percent of his body had serious burns.

SHO city Mianchannu Malik Tayyab said the incident might be an outcome of enmity and added that legal action would be taken on report of heirs of injured Zeeshan.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Police Young Man Khanewal

Recent Stories

Trump to Discuss Shared Economic Interests, USMCA ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar Team Wins One Million Pakistani Rupees in ..

1 hour ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Decisively Condemns ..

2 minutes ago

Evening exercise as good as morning workout

2 minutes ago

Rameez pitches Imran's example to green-shirts ahe ..

2 minutes ago

French and Italian shipbuilders sign alliance

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.