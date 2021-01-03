Man attacked with acid over monetary dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :A young man was attacked with acid for demanding his money back in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Amjad son of Nazir resident of Chak 229/R-B Chishtia Nagar went to the house of Ramzan in the same locality and demanded his loan money of Rs 26,000 back.

Over this issue, an altercation was held between them, after which Ramzan, with the help of his son Yaseen and wife Amina Bibi, reportedly threw acid on Amjad.

As a result, Amjad received serious burn injuries and was rushed to DHQ Hospital.

The police, after receiving information, have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.