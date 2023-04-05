Man attacks daughter, three others with acid over domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :A man injured his daughter and three others by throwing acid at them over a domestic dispute at Kalma Chowk railway crossing on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Sharif Chandia had a dispute with his wife over some domestic issues and she was living in her parent's home along with her children for the last month.

The accused was not happy with her daughter Maria Bibi for a teaching job in a private school.

In a fit of anger, he threw acid on her daughter when she was returning from school with her two cousins including 7-year-old Ehtesham and Muhammad Aqmam (9) on an auto-rickshaw.

Resultantly, the kids sustained injuries while the driver of the auto-rickshaw was also affected by acid.

City Kot Addu police have started the investigations into the incident, however, the district police officer has directed stern action against the accused.