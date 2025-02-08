Man attempts self-immolation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A man attempted suicide by setting himself on fire at Ward Number 3, Chowk Azam.

According to Rescue 1122, the man was identified as Shehbaz Khan. About 55 percent of his body was burnt in the incident. The critically burnt man was shifted to Headquarters Hospital by Rescue 1122. Police are investigating the incident.