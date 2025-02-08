Man Attempts Self-immolation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A man attempted suicide by setting himself on fire at Ward Number 3, Chowk Azam.
According to Rescue 1122, the man was identified as Shehbaz Khan. About 55 percent of his body was burnt in the incident. The critically burnt man was shifted to Headquarters Hospital by Rescue 1122. Police are investigating the incident.
Recent Stories
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..
PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..
Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural renaissance in UAE
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab set to revive historic Horse and Cattle Show with global participation5 minutes ago
-
Man attempts self-immolation5 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to address national problems: Haideri5 minutes ago
-
All set to kick off 20th Desert Jeep Rally5 minutes ago
-
Federal education minister visits examination centers of Kanz-ul-Madaris Board, praises arrangements15 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera listens to issues of policemen at Ejaz Shaheed police lines25 minutes ago
-
Screening camp for special children held25 minutes ago
-
Robbery accused arrested; stolen bike, arms recovered in Tank35 minutes ago
-
Three dead, 9 injured in attack on Bannu Peace Committee office45 minutes ago
-
Saddar Wah police arrest PO wanted in murder, dacoity case45 minutes ago
-
24 arrested for kite flying, one-wheeling55 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign in DG Khan achieves 100% coverage55 minutes ago