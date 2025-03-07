Man Attempts Suicide
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 01:00 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A man attempted suicide after an altercation occurred with his brother over domestic disputer here in Kot Sultan, District Layyah on Friday.
Rescue 1122 said that Waseem, son of Muhammad Akram, resident of Mouza Khan Wala,consumed poisonous pills after exchanging harsh words with this elder brother.
Upon getting information,rescue team reached the spot and shifted the victim to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, where doctors were striving hard to save his life.
