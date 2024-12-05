Man Attempts Suicide After Attack On Family
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 09:39 PM
A man attempted suicide after fatally attacking his two sons and critically injuring his wife on domestic issues in premises of Alpa police station on Thursday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A man attempted suicide after fatally attacking his two sons and critically injuring his wife on domestic issues in premises of Alpa police station on Thursday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, responding to an emergency call of gunshot injuries near a private bank in the jurisdiction of Alpa police station, the team found two children identified as Alyan (5) and Aryan (3), along with their parents Maroof (35) and Iqra Bibi (33), who were critically injured.
The rescue officials confirmed that the children died on-the-spot. The rescue team shifted the bodies and injured couple to Nishtar Hospital.
Initial investigations revealed that, Maroof was distressed over ongoing misunderstandings with his wife and he attacked his family in a fit of despair. He shot his two sons and wife before turning the weapon on himself.
Police concerned have started investigations into the incident, sources said.
Recent Stories
World Competition Day: CCP discusses progress, Challenges in market integrity
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur visits Bara, inaugurat ..
No incident of firing occurred in Punjab University: admin
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
ADB mission visits NTDC Headquarters
ICCI gears up for high-level energy conference to tackle energy crisis
Meeting reviews measures for celebration of Quaid Day on Dec 25 in Ziarat
SMBB Medical University organizes Fistula camp, seminar
CTD employee killed, 8 injured in road accident
Cheques worth Rs. 5.6m given to 13 cops
Islamabad Cycling Association announces exciting 3 day cycling tour
Life partially paralysis in AJK on call for immediate withdrawal of AJK Presiden ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur visits Bara, inaugurates Girls’ Degree C ..9 minutes ago
-
No incident of firing occurred in Punjab University: admin2 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures for celebration of Quaid Day on Dec 25 in Ziarat2 hours ago
-
SMBB Medical University organizes Fistula camp, seminar2 hours ago
-
CTD employee killed, 8 injured in road accident2 hours ago
-
Cheques worth Rs. 5.6m given to 13 cops2 hours ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme2 hours ago
-
Significant economic progress made in last nine months: Marriyum2 hours ago
-
KP CM decides to launch life insurance scheme from January 12 hours ago
-
UNESCO team visits Shalimar Gardens2 hours ago
-
NEPRA notifies around 20 paisa per unit hike in tariff for 1st quarter of FY 2024-252 hours ago
-
14th Pakistan Mountain Festival Alliance Française screens Inka Fest Mountain Films to highlight un ..2 hours ago