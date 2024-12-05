Man attempts suicide after attack on family

A man attempted suicide after fatally attacking his two sons and critically injuring his wife on domestic issues in premises of Alpa police station on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A man attempted suicide after fatally attacking his two sons and critically injuring his wife on domestic issues in premises of Alpa police station on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, responding to an emergency call of gunshot injuries near a private bank in the jurisdiction of Alpa police station, the team found two children identified as Alyan (5) and Aryan (3), along with their parents Maroof (35) and Iqra Bibi (33), who were critically injured.

The rescue officials confirmed that the children died on-the-spot. The rescue team shifted the bodies and injured couple to Nishtar Hospital.

Initial investigations revealed that, Maroof was distressed over ongoing misunderstandings with his wife and he attacked his family in a fit of despair. He shot his two sons and wife before turning the weapon on himself.

Police concerned have started investigations into the incident, sources said.