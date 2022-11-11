UrduPoint.com

Man Attempts Suicide By Climbing On Electric Pole

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Man attempts suicide by climbing on electric pole

A person attempted to commit suicide by climbing on an electric pole at Vehari road on Friday evening

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :A person attempted to commit suicide by climbing on an electric pole at Vehari road on Friday evening.

According to Rescue officials, a 32 years old citizen namely Pervaiz s/o Ali Sher resident of Shujaabad climbed up on an electric pole at Vehari road.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and lifted him safely from the pole. The person concerned looks mentally abnormal.

First aid was provided to him by Rescue staff.

Makhdoom Rasheed police have taken him into custody over a suicide attempt.

Related Topics

Police Road Suicide Vehari From

Recent Stories

ATC awards 821-year imprisonment , 26-time death p ..

ATC awards 821-year imprisonment , 26-time death penalty to two convicts of DHPP ..

7 seconds ago
 CCPO reviews overall situation of law & order

CCPO reviews overall situation of law & order

9 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt initiates installation of pipelin ..

Balochistan govt initiates installation of pipeline in Gwadar

32 minutes ago
 CM reviews law and order situation

CM reviews law and order situation

43 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab chairs GCU convocation

Governor Punjab chairs GCU convocation

44 minutes ago
 Balighur Rehman receives President Alvi at Governo ..

Balighur Rehman receives President Alvi at Governor's House

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.