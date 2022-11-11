Man attempts suicide by climbing on electric pole

A person attempted to commit suicide by climbing on an electric pole at Vehari road on Friday evening

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :A person attempted to commit suicide by climbing on an electric pole at Vehari road on Friday evening.

According to Rescue officials, a 32 years old citizen namely Pervaiz s/o Ali Sher resident of Shujaabad climbed up on an electric pole at Vehari road.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and lifted him safely from the pole. The person concerned looks mentally abnormal.

First aid was provided to him by Rescue staff.

Makhdoom Rasheed police have taken him into custody over a suicide attempt.