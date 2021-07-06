UrduPoint.com
Man Attempts Suicide By Setting Himself Ablaze Over Land Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Man attempts suicide by setting himself ablaze over land dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A, man named jam Muhammad Riaz Mahraa, committed suicide over land registration issue and burnt seventy percent of himself.

According to details, he had purchased twenty marla plot from kala gujjar resident of Moza meeran few years ago and paid him dues as per agreement.

Kala Gujar was not giving him registry of plot ,which had become the bone of contention between them.

In view of this dispute, he threw diesel on him and set himself ablaze and sustained critical burn injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured man to district headquarter Hospital Muzaffargarh where from he was referred to Nishtar hospital Due to critical condition.

According to police Officials of shah jamaal, 70 percent body of the man had burnt and he was in critical condition.Shah jamaal Police have registered the case against kala Gujjar and started further investigation into the incident.

