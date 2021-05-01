Man attempts suicide in Tando Adam

A young man tried to commit suicide by drinking pesticides here on Saturday. According to details 30 years old Saain daad s/o Nazeer Hussain took extreme step over quarrel with his parents on domestic matter

TANDOADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :A young man tried to commit suicide by drinking pesticides here on Saturday. According to details 30 years old Saain daad s/o Nazeer Hussain took extreme step over quarrel with his parents on domestic matter.

Man was rushed to hospital for treatment where Doctors saved his life.