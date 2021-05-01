Man Attempts Suicide In Tando Adam
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 10:04 PM
A young man tried to commit suicide by drinking pesticides here on Saturday. According to details 30 years old Saain daad s/o Nazeer Hussain took extreme step over quarrel with his parents on domestic matter
Man was rushed to hospital for treatment where Doctors saved his life.