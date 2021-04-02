UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Attempts Suicide Over Domestic Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Man attempts suicide over domestic dispute

MULTAN, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Man attempted to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze over domestic issue at gross market here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a person set himself ablaze and attempted to commit suicide at his room.

As a result, he sustained serious burn injuries while the fire also broke out into the room.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital while control on fire also.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Suicide Man Rescue 1122 Market

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo becomes first air cargo carrier ..

2 minutes ago

100,080 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

21 minutes ago

SCC committee discusses 15 complaints

35 minutes ago

Ban on Indian cotton imports criticised Mian Zahid ..

40 minutes ago

Sachin Tendulkar shifted to hospital after contrac ..

45 minutes ago

ICT administration urges religious scholars to ens ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.