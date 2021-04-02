Man attempts suicide over domestic dispute

MULTAN, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Man attempted to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze over domestic issue at gross market here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a person set himself ablaze and attempted to commit suicide at his room.

As a result, he sustained serious burn injuries while the fire also broke out into the room.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital while control on fire also.