Man Attempts Suicide Over Domestic Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Man attempts suicide over domestic dispute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :A person attempted to commit suicide over a domestic dispute here on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, a 46 years old citizen namely Arshad s/o Ameer Buksh resident of double phattak old Shujaabad road attempted to commit suicide by taking poisonous tablets over domestic dispute.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Nishtar hospital.

