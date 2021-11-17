UrduPoint.com

Man Attempts Suicide Over Property Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:58 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :A man attempted to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze over a land dispute here at Phullan Sharif chowk Jatoi Alipur road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, control room received a call in which caller said that a person namely Ghuam Ghazi s/o Muhammad Nawaz set himself ablaze over some issue.

The rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Alipur.

The 40 percent body of the victim burnt. The brother of the victim said that Ghulam Ghazi had land dispute on which he set himself ablaze.

