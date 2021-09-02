UrduPoint.com

Man Attempts To Commit Suicide For Wife At Court Building In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:26 PM

The man whose attempt was foiled by the people present there says he can’t live his life without his wife who is going to leave him alone.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2021) A man attempted to suicide at a building of Districts Courts in Lahore for his wife who he said was going to leave him alone.

The man who followed his wife at the District Courts made hue and cried and tried an attempt to jump from the first floor of the court building. But the people present there foiled his suicide attempt.

A video clip of the scene went viral on social media, triggering interesting debate.

Large number of people gathered there on the occasion.

According to the court sources, the numbers of women approaching courts for dissolution of marriages were increasing by every passing day. The legal experts are of the view that economic constraints are the major reasons behind these breaking fabrics of the society.

