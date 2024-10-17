Open Menu

Man Awarded 10-year Jail For Drug Trafficking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 07:32 PM

An additional sessions court sentenced a man to 10 years in jail on Thursday in a drug trafficking case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) An additional sessions court sentenced a man to 10 years in jail on Thursday in a drug trafficking case.

The convict, Maqsood, was found guilty of trafficking over 1.3 kilograms of charas within the jurisdiction of Makdoom Rasheed Police Station.

An additional sessions judge, in his detailed verdict, declared that the accused was found involved in drug trafficking activities. Along with the prison sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convict. If Maqsood failed to pay the fine, his sentence would be extended by an additional one year.

According to the Multan police spokesperson, Maqsood was arrested by Makdoom Rasheed Police, and a case was registered against him under FIR No. 509/24 Section 9(c) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. The police investigation gathered solid evidence, and a formal challan was submitted to the court, leading to the conviction.

The police spokesperson added that strict actions against drug dealers will continue across the city to curb illegal drug activities.

