Man Awarded 10-year Jail For Drug Trafficking
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 07:32 PM
An additional sessions court sentenced a man to 10 years in jail on Thursday in a drug trafficking case
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) An additional sessions court sentenced a man to 10 years in jail on Thursday in a drug trafficking case.
The convict, Maqsood, was found guilty of trafficking over 1.3 kilograms of charas within the jurisdiction of Makdoom Rasheed Police Station.
An additional sessions judge, in his detailed verdict, declared that the accused was found involved in drug trafficking activities. Along with the prison sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convict. If Maqsood failed to pay the fine, his sentence would be extended by an additional one year.
According to the Multan police spokesperson, Maqsood was arrested by Makdoom Rasheed Police, and a case was registered against him under FIR No. 509/24 Section 9(c) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. The police investigation gathered solid evidence, and a formal challan was submitted to the court, leading to the conviction.
The police spokesperson added that strict actions against drug dealers will continue across the city to curb illegal drug activities.
Recent Stories
Pakistan loses opener in SAFF Championship
EU leaders talk tough on migration, but divided on action
France's richest family, Red Bull in exclusive talks for Paris FC takeover
Global stocks climb as ECB cut rates and tech rebounds
No non-Pakistani issued any CNIC or passport, stringent verification guards in p ..
SHRC conducts inspection to Khairpur & Ghotki Prisons
PML-N leader, senior journalist discuss political situation, journalists’ issu ..
6 dead, 1,416 injured in 1,310 accidents in Punjab
SSIC's e-commerce website to promote Sindh's cultural heritage: Sindh Minister f ..
LGH introduces Paediatric Bronchoscopy facility
SC issues written order regarding dams funds case
PAKSAT MM1 becomes operational
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No non-Pakistani issued any CNIC or passport, stringent verification guards in place: Tarar26 minutes ago
-
SHRC conducts inspection to Khairpur & Ghotki Prisons26 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader, senior journalist discuss political situation, journalists’ issues26 minutes ago
-
6 dead, 1,416 injured in 1,310 accidents in Punjab25 minutes ago
-
SSIC's e-commerce website to promote Sindh's cultural heritage: Sindh Minister for Industries and Co ..25 minutes ago
-
LGH introduces Paediatric Bronchoscopy facility25 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding dams funds case25 minutes ago
-
PAKSAT MM1 becomes operational25 minutes ago
-
Three reports of Interior Committee presented in Senate36 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference36 minutes ago
-
Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding SCO Summit successfully36 minutes ago
-
AAOU moot proposes measures for promotion of ODL education36 minutes ago