Man Awarded 10-year Jail For Selling Prohibited Drugs
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Chairman Drug Court Syed Khalid Javed Bukhari decided a drug case on Friday and awarded 10-year jail term to a medical store owner after solid evidence was presented against him about violation of the rules.
According to the prosecution, Drug Inspector Sahiwal Fahim Zia had sent a challan in 2017 against medical store owner, Hamza, a resident of Sahiwal, alleging that he was selling prohibited medicines without having any licence.
The court, after finding him guilty, awarded him jail term and the police arrested him after his conviction.
