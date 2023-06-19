UrduPoint.com

Man Awarded 3 Years Imprisonment For Sharing Compromised Photos

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Additional District & Sessions Judge Munsaf Khan has awarded three years imprisonment to an accused in a case pertaining to harassing a girl and sharing her compromising photos on social media

The accused, Rashid Minhas was also slapped with Rs 650,000 fine by the court.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against the accused on charges of harassing a girl and sharing her photos on social media last year.

