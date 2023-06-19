Man awarded 3 years imprisonment for sharing compromised photos

Additional District & Sessions Judge Munsaf Khan has awarded three years imprisonment to an accused in a case pertaining to harassing a girl and sharing her compromising photos on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Munsaf Khan has awarded three years imprisonment to an accused in a case pertaining to harassing a girl and sharing her compromising photos on social media.

The accused, Rashid Minhas was also slapped with Rs 650,000 fine by the court.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against the accused on charges of harassing a girl and sharing her photos on social media last year.