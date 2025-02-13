Open Menu

Man Awarded 4-year RI Over Illegal Drugs Business

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Judge and Chairman Drug Court Sargodha Syed Khalid Javed Bukhari awarded four-year rigorous imprisonment (RI), along with Rs. 40 million fine, to a man for running an illegal drugs business, here on Thursday.

According to the prosecution, a case was registered against accused Asif Aziz, a resident of Shahpur, for running an illegal drugs business. The case was registered on a report of Deputy Drug Controller Faheem Zia.

After completion of arguments, the judge announced the verdict on Thursday. The convict was arrested on the court premises.

