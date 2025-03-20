Man awarded 5-year jail in extortion case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday convicted accused Mushtaq alias Mithu in an extortion case, sentencing him to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs. 50,000.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict after the prosecution successfully proved the charges against the accused.

According to the prosecution, Mushtaq was involved in multiple extortion cases and had demanded Rs. 20 million from Dr. Manzoor. The A-Division Police Station, Sheikhupura, had registered a case against him in 2023.