Man Awarded Death Sentence For Killing Ex-wife, Her Father
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2022 | 08:49 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :A sessions court awarded death sentence on two counts, life imprisonment to a man for killing his ex-wife and her father in the limits of Madina Town police station.
According to prosecution, convict Shafiq shot dead his ex-wife Kaneez Almas and her father Javaid Akhtar over a domestic dispute on July 18, 2019.
Madina Town police had arrested the accused and submitted challan in the court.
Additional District & Sessions Judge Haider Ali pronounced the judgement after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,400,000 on the convict.