Man awarded death sentence in murder case

DERA GHAZI KHAN,Aug26(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) ::Model Criminal Court Monday convicted a man on charge of murdering a boy here.

Learned judge of Model Criminal Trial Court D.G. Khan Raza Ullah Khan condemned Munir Ahmad alias Muna son of Muhammad Umar resident of Mouza Chak Jarwar D.G. Khan to death under section 302(b) PPC. The accused was also directed to pay Rs 400,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the slain boy.

He was further sentenced to life imprisonment with fine of Rs 200,000 for committing robbery.

The gallowsbird will face additional imprisonment for six months for each default in payment.

According to prosecution, a sixteen-year-old boy, Muhammad Shehzad S/O Ghulam Fareed, was shot in the head on Indus Highway near Baig Chowk when he offered resistance to the four robbers. The robbers got away with his vehicle leaving the victim dead on the spot.