Man awarded death sentence on three counts for abducting, raping and killing minor

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2019) An Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday awarded death sentence on three counts to a man found guilty of abducting, raping and murdering a minor in boy in Chunian.

The Anti-Terrorism Court announced the verdict after prosecution produced the evidence and established the case against suspect Sohail Shahzad.

The convict was handed death sentence on three counts and imprisonment for life on another. He has been ordered by the court to pay a fine of Rs3 million on three separate counts in addition to Rs200,000 compensation to the legal heirs of the victim.

Sohail Shahzad, the convict, was booked over charges of kidnapping, raping and killing four boys including three who belonged to the same colony in Chunian in Rana Town area of district Lahore.