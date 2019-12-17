UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Awarded Death Sentence On Three Counts For Abducting, Raping And Killing Minor

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:34 PM

Man awarded death sentence on three counts for abducting, raping and killing minor

Sohail Shahzad, the convict, would undergo further six month imprisonment if he failed to pay Rs 3 million fine and Rs 200,000 as compensation to the victim families.  

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2019) An Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday awarded death sentence on three counts to a man found guilty of abducting, raping and murdering a minor in boy in Chunian.

The Anti-Terrorism Court announced the verdict after prosecution produced the evidence and established the case against suspect Sohail Shahzad.

The convict was handed death sentence on three counts and imprisonment for life on another. He has been ordered by the court to pay a fine of Rs3 million on three separate counts in addition to Rs200,000 compensation to the legal heirs of the victim.

In case of failure to pay compensation and fine, he will have to serve additional six months.

The court also awarded him life imprisonment and imposed Rs 3 million fine on three counts in addition to Rs 200,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the victim. The court held that the convict would undergo additional six month if he failed to pay compensation and fine.

Sohail Shahzad, the convict, was booked over charges of kidnapping, raping and killing four boys including three who belonged to the same colony in Chunian in Rana Town area of district Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Kidnapping Fine Man Same Chunian Million Court

Recent Stories

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker grieve over demise of H ..

2 minutes ago

Arms recovered, smuggler arrested in Peshawar

2 minutes ago

South Sudan rivals agree to form unity government ..

2 minutes ago

GB grid station phase-I to be completed at cost of ..

2 minutes ago

UN Secretary General Calls for Uniting Global Effo ..

3 minutes ago

Faryal Talpur granted bail in fake accounts refere ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.