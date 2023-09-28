Man awarded life imprisonment

Open Menu

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 08:00 PM

FAISALABAD,(UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Muhammad Amir Nazir Awan awarded life imprisonment to a man in a murder case, registered by Thikriwala police station.
According to the prosecution, convict Farooq Azam, along with his accomplice Muhammad Azam, had shot dead Muhammad Akram over a monetary dispute in 2019.

The judge pronounced the verdict after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides.
The court awarded life imprisonment to Farooq Azam and also directed him to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased; otherwise he would have to undergo further imprisonment. However, the court acquitted Muhammad Azam by giving him benefit of doubt.

