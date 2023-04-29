UrduPoint.com

Man Awarded Life Sentence Twice In Double Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The Additional Sessions Judge-I Dera Mian Mehmood sentenced a man life imprisonment twice with hard labour for murdering his wife and mother-in-law in the name of honour here in the precincts of Cantt police station in 2017.

According to police, one Sabir son of Shaukat resident of Bannu entered into the house of his in-laws situated in Indus Colony in the limits of Cantt Police Station and opened indiscriminate firing at the family members on September 07, 2017. As a result, his wife Nadra Bibi (22) and mother-in-law Rubina Bibi wife of Umar Qayaz (38) were died while his 13-year old sister-in-law Sapna Bibi got injured.

The murderer had a doubt about his wife for having extramarital affairs with another person.

While, Umar Qayaz told the police that his daughter was residing at his home after having a domestic issue with husband. He said that his son-in-law commit the crime after my daughter refused him to go back to their home, the father added. The Cantt Police had registered the case against Sabir on the report of Umar Qayaz.

After the hearing was completed and the crime was proven, the additional sessions judge-I, under the supervision of District and Sessions Judge Usman Wali Khan, sentenced Sabir a total of 55-year imprisonment with hard labour.

The judge also ordered Sabir to pay a fine of Rs 1,040,000. The convict would have to face additional imprisonment for six months in case of failure to pay the fine imposed by the court.

