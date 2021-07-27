UrduPoint.com
Man Awarded Life Term For Killing Wife

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Man awarded life term for killing wife

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A sessions court awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing his wife over a property dispute in the limits of Dijkot police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Jamat Ali of Chak 91-JB, along with his accomplices, axed to death his wife Iqbal Bibi over a property dispute on May 13, 2020.

The Dijkot police had arrested the accused and submitted challan in the court.

Additional district and sessions judge Farooq Anwar Joya pronounced the judgment after hearing arguments of both sides. The court awarded life imprisonment to Jamat Ali. The convict is also liable to pay Rs 200,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased. In case of non-payment of fine, he will have to undergo six-month more imprisonment.

However, the court acquitted co-accused Shamsul Haq, Waris and Ashraf by giving them benefit of doubt.

